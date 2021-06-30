Watch Tszyu vs Zerafa live stream
Boxing

Colbert vs Nyambayar Fight Week: Press conference, weigh-in, fight date

Chris Colbert
Chris Colbert in the building | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Chris Colbert defends his interim WBA super featherweight title against contender Tugstsogt Nyambayar on Saturday, July 3 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif (get tickets). The twelve-round bout headlines the Premier Boxing Champions fight card live on Showtime.

A pair of events have been scheduled for the Fight Week leading to the fight date, when fists start flying inside the squared circle. Check it out below.

Chris Colbert vs Tugstsogt Nyambayar Fight Week Schedule

The final pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, July 1 at Ballroom Regency 1 Hyatt Regency at LAX. The start time is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. Live stream video is available on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube.

The official Colbert vs Nyambayar weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, July 2 at Ballroom Regency 1 Hyatt Regency at LAX. Live stream via Showtime Sports YouTube channel begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Colbert vs Nyambayar fight card, tickets, live stream

Colbert vs Nyambayar fight date is Saturday, July 3. The event takes place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats. Doors open at 3 pm PT.

Main card telecast live on Showtime starts at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

In the co-main event Michel Rivera goes up against Jon Fernandez in twelve-round WBA lightweight title eliminator. Get the full Colbert vs Nyambayar fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

