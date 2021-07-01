Deontay Wilder training camp photos for Tyson Fury trilogy fight

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder goes up his old foe, reigning titleholder, Tyson Fury in their third fight on Saturday, July 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair squares off in the headliner of four-fight all-heavyweight card live on pay-per-view.

This week “The Bronze Bomber” laid down the gauntlet in a video posted to his Instagram, saying: “You say you’re a semi-truck, but I’m a freight train!”. The video goes in response to Fury’s boast during their Los Angeles press conference.

In addition, check out the training camp photos below, as Deontay Wilder prepares to reclaim the green belt against Tyson Fury.

