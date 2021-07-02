Bellator 262 full fight card, Velasquez vs Kielholtz, tickets

Bellator 262: Velasquez vs Kielholtz airs live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, July 16. The fight card features eleven bouts in total, with the women’s flyweight title contested in the main event.

Advertisements

Topping up the fight-bill, undefeated Juliana Velasquez defends her flyweight MMA belt against kickboxing champion Denise Kielholtz (6-2) in the scheduled for five rounds matchup. Co-headlining the show, Tyrell Fortune (10-1, 1 NC) squares off against Matt Mitrione (13-8, 1 NC) at heavyweight.

Bellator 262 tickets

Bellator 262 tickets to attend MMA event at Mohegan Sun Arena on July 16 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

The rest of Bellator 262 fight has also been finalized. The list of main card matchups includes a women’s featherweight battle between No.2-ranked former title challenger Arlene Blencowe (13-8) and Dayana Silva (9-6), a heavyweight contest featuring No.4-ranked Linton Vassell (20-8, 1 NC) and the promotional newcomer Marcelo Golm (8-3), and undefeated No.5-ranked Johnny Eblen (8-0) going up against Travis Davis (10-4).

The preliminary card comprises six bouts. Heavyweight Ronny Markes (19-8) faces off Said Sowma (6-2), featherweight Cody Law (3-0) battles Theodore Macuka (1-0), and welterweight Roman Faraldo (5-0) meets John Ramirez (5-5). In addition, bantamweight Matheus Mattos (12-2-1) takes on Cee Jay Hamilton (15-8), featherweight Johnny Soto (4-1) goes up against Adil Benjilany (5-3, 1 NC), and Diana Avsaragova (3-0) and Gabriella Gulfin (2-2) do women’s MMA battle at flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 262: Velasquez vs Kielholtz live on Showtime starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary card airs live on YouTube at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

Bellator 262 fight card

Main Card

Juliana Velasquez vs. Denise Kielholtz – Velasquez’s flyweight title

Tyrell Fortune vs. Matt Mitrione

Linton Vassell vs. Marcelo Golm

Arlene Blencowe vs. Dayana Silva

Johnny Eblen vs. Travis Davis

Preliminary Card

Matheus Mattos vs. Cee Jay Hamilton

Ronny Markes vs. Said Sowma

Cody Law vs. Theodore Macuka

Roman Faraldo vs. John Ramirez

Diana Avsaragova vs. Gabriella Gulfin

Johnny Soto vs. Adil Benjilany