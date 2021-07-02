Watch Tszyu vs Spark live stream
Watch Tszyu vs Spark live stream
Watch Tszyu vs Spark live stream
Watch Tszyu vs Spark live stream
Search
Watch Tszyu vs Spark live stream
Watch Tszyu vs Spark live stream
Watch Tszyu vs Spark live stream
Watch Tszyu vs Spark live stream
Boxing

Carlos Balderas signs with Top Rank, returns on Aug 14

Newswire
Carlos Balderas signs promotional deal with Top Rank Boxing
Carlos Balderas signs promotional deal with Top Rank Boxing

Karlos Balderas, a decorated 2016 U.S. Olympian, has launched the next chapter of his professional career by signing a multi-fight promotional pact with Top Rank. The 25-year-old Balderas, from Santa Maria, California, will make his Top Rank debut Saturday, Aug. 14.

Advertisements

After fighting most of his professional bouts as a lightweight, Balderas will now campaign as a junior lightweight. He will make his world title charge with Buddy McGirt as his head trainer and a new manager, Sam Katkovski of Churchill Management.

“Karlos Balderas was one of the most talented fighters coming out of the 2016 Rio Olympics, and I strongly believe he still has what it takes to become a world champion,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “Buddy McGirt is a fantastic trainer who I’m confident will tap into Karlos’ boundless potential.”

Balderas said, “When I first turned pro, deep down inside, I knew Top Rank was the way to go. With the talent and excitement I bring to the table, they’re going to promote the hell out of me. Thank you to Sam Katkovski, Bob Arum, and everyone at Top Rank. I always come back better and stronger. Don’t believe me? Just watch!”

Balderas (9-1, 8 KOs) advanced to the quarterfinals of the lightweight bracket at the Rio Olympics, the conclusion of a reported 175-9 amateur ledger that included victories over the likes of Ruben Villa and Hector Tanajara.

He turned pro in April 2017 with a first-round stoppage and notched nine wins in his first two-plus years in the paid ranks before suffering a stunning sixth-round stoppage at the hands of Rene Tellez Giron in December 2019. Balderas has not fought since the Giron defeat, but with a new manager, trainer, and promoter, the road towards a title begins Aug. 14.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Watch UFC 264 McGregor vs Poirier live stream
Watch Tszyu vs Spark live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097