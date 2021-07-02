Watch Tszyu vs Spark live stream
Boxing

Colbert vs Nyambayar weigh-in live stream video

Interim WBA super featherweight champion Chris Colbert and contender Tugstsogt Nyambayar square off on Saturday, July 3 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif (get tickets). The pair headlines the PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official. The weigh-in start time is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. Live stream video is available up top.

Colbert vs Nyambayar undercard, tickets, how to watch

Get the full Colbert vs Nyambayar fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

