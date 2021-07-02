Danny Brener named Vice President of Communications and Public Relations for Bellator

Bellator President Scott Coker announced today that Danny Brener has been named Vice President of Communications and Public Relations. Brener, who has been a member of the promotion’s PR team since 2014, will oversee all communications and media relations for Bellator effective immediately.

“I first worked with Danny [Brener] in 2008 when he was a young and hungry publicist at BZA working as an account representative for the STRIKEFORCE brand,” Bellator President Scott Coker said. “Danny has consistently delivered results for us through the years with his hard work and dedication. This promotion is a testament to both of those things and makes sense as Bellator continues to grow and expand.”

During his time as Director of Communications for Bellator, Brener has helped promote some of the biggest spectacles in the sport of MMA, with massive events garnering press around the globe. In addition to his work on Bellator, Brener also maintained a leading role at BZA PR, where he worked on other key accounts including the NHL, NFL, and The Famous Group.

“I’ve been extremely fortunate to work in the combat sports industry for nearly 17 years, and I’m grateful to Scott Coker for entrusting me with the opportunity to continue my journey in this field,” said Brener. “Bellator is home to many of the world’s very best athletes and I’m honored to be able to help share their incredible stories around the world.”

Beginning his MMA PR career printing credentials for UFC in 2004, Brener would go on to work with additional boxing and MMA companies including Goossen Tutor Promotions, Elite XC, and ultimately alongside Coker at STRIKEFORCE.

A second-generation publicist, Brener learned the craft of communications from his father Steve, the longtime PR executive for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He resides in the suburbs of Los Angeles with his wife Lauren and their two dogs, Gronk and Jules.

Brener will work with Senior Public Relations Manager C.J. Tuttle, as well as BZA PR, as they continue in their roles with Bellator.