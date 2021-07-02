Tim Tszyu vs Stevie Spark live stream PPV tickets on sale

Tim Tszyu is scheduled for his next fight on Wednesday, July 7 live on pay-per-view from Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle, NSW. The Australian boxing star faces Stevie Spark, after his original opponent Michael Zerafa pulled out from a highly anticipated matchup.

Advertisements

Zerafa’s team reportedly raised concerns over COVID-19 restrictions, unwilling to take a risk of a potential two-week quarantine. Spark raised his hand and took the fight on a short notice. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at super welterweight.

Undefeated Tim Tszyu (18-0, 14 KOs) last fought in March, eliminating Dennis Hogan in five rounds. Before that he stopped Bowyn Morgan in the first round and former world champion Jeff Horn in Round 8.

Stevie Spark (12-1, 11 KOs) was in action this past April, when he scored a unanimous decision against Jack Brubaker after eight rounds. Before that he secured eleven wins prior to the final bell, including the second-round TKO against Kieran Cronin and fourth-round stoppage of Michael Whitehead.

How to watch Tim Tszyu vs Steve Spark: Date, time, live stream, PPV price

Boxing fans can watch Tim Tszyu vs Stevie Spark live stream on Kayo. The date is Wednesday, July 7. The start time is 7 pm AEST. The PPV cost is $59.95.

Tszyu vs Spark undercard

Among the bouts featured on the Tszyu vs Spark undercard, Liam Wilson faces Joe Noynay in a ten-rounder at super featherweight, and Wade Ryan takes on Troy O’Meley in a ten-rounder at super welterweight. In addition, Paul Fleming and Miles Zalewski do ten-round battle at lightweight.

The announced to date list of matchups can be found below. The lineup and order of the bouts is expected to be finalized shortly.

Tim Tszyu vs. Stevie Spark, 10 rounds, super welterweight – WBA Oceania, WBO Global super welterweight titles

Liam Wilson vs. Joe Noynay, 10 rounds, super featherweight – WBO Asia Pacific super featherweight title

Wade Ryan vs. Troy O’Meley, 10 rounds, super welterweight – IBO International super welterweight title

Paul Fleming vs. Miles Zalewski, 10 rounds, lightweight

Sam Ah See vs. Czar Amonsot, 8 rounds, welterweight

Linn Sandstrom vs. Natalie Hills, 6 rounds, super flyweight

Jason Fawcett vs. Jamie Alleyne, 4 rounds, super welterweight