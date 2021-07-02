UFC 264 PPV in Australia on sale, Poirier vs McGregor, price

UFC 264 features Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor squaring off in their third fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The date and time when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, July 11 at 12 pm AEST. Fans can watch the event live on pay-per-view.

Former interim 155-pound titleholder Poirier (27-6, 1 NC) came out on top in January, when he stopped McGregor in the second round of their rematch. The latter, former lightweight and featherweight champion, won their first fight in September 2014 by TKO in the first round. The pair is now set to square the differences in a highly anticipated trilogy.

UFC 264 co-main event pits Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson at welterweight. Also on the main card Tai Tuivasa goes up against Greg Hardy at heavyweight, and Irene Aldana battles Yana Kunitskaya at women’s bantamweight. Kicking off the action live on PPV, Sean O’Malley welcomes Kris Moutinho to the UFC Octagon.

UFC 264 Australia time, how to watch, PPV price

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 live on Kayo. The date is Sunday, July 11. The start time is 12 pm AEST. The PPV cost is $54.95.

The preliminary card airs live stream on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. MMA action is set to begin at 8:15 am AEST.

UFC 264 fight card

The five-fight UFC 264 main card, follows the three-fight preliminary card. MMA actions begins on the early preliminary card comprising five matchups.

The full UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy

Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho

Preliminary card

Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin

Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira

Dricus du Plessis vs. Trevin Giles

Early preliminary card

Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria

Jessica Eye vs. Jennifer Maia

Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera

Alen Amedovski vs. Hu Yaozong