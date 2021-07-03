Paige VanZant vs Rachael Ostovich live stream PPV on sale

Former UFC fighters Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich square off in a bare knuckle boxing matchup, headlining the BKFC 19 fight card live on pay-per-view. The date is Friday July 23, which makes it Saturday July 24 in the UK and Australia. The venue accommodating the event is Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, FL. The rest of lineup, as well as how to watch the event live, have been announced.

VanZant makes her second appearance inside the ring as a bare knuckle boxer. “12 Gauge” made her BKFC debut in February in Miami, where she dropped a unanimous decision against Britain Hart after five rounds.

Ostovich last fought in November 2020 in the UFC, when she suffered the defeat against Gina Mazany by TKO in the third round. Before that she faced VanZant in their first fight, which ended in favor of the latter, who claimed the win by submission Round 2.

How to watch BKFC 19: VanZant vs Ostovich

Fans can watch BKFC 19: Paige VanZant vs Rachael Ostovich live stream on FITE TV. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, 2 am BST in the UK and 11 am AEST in Australia. The PPV price is $39.99 in the US, and $19.99 in the UK and Australia.

The start time and PPV cost in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.

BKFC 19 fight card

In addition to VanZant vs Ostovich rematch, the BKFC 19 fight card live on pay-per-view also features “Platform Showdown” comprising a trio of influencer matchups.

Hip-Hop star Johnathan Jamall Michael Porter aka “Blueface” clashes with rival Tik-Tok star Austin Sprinz. Blueface is celebrating the release of his viral sensation single, ‘Respect My Cryppin’ featuring Snoop Dogg, the video for which has been viewed over 14M times on YouTube. Sprinz has over 14.9M followers.

As well, Evilheroyt aka “Evil Hero” battles it out against fellow Tik-Tok star Dakota Olave. In addition, Tik-Tok, YouTube and social media influencer DK Moneyy takes on Nick Ireland of Ireland Boys.

The lineup looks as the following:

Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

Blueface vs. Austin Sprinz

Evil Hero vs. Dakota Olave

DK Moneyy vs. Nick Ireland