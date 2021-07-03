Chris Colbert vs Tugstsogt Nyambayar weigh-in results

Undefeated interim WBA super featherweight champion Chris Colbert, contender Tugstsogt Nyambayar, and the rest of fighters featured on the PBC boxing fight card on July 3, stepped on the scales to make it official. The event airs live on Showtime from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif (get tickets).

Colbert tipped the scales at 130. Nyambayar came in at 129.6. The championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Michel Rivera and Jon Fernandez showed 134.4 and 135, respectively. The pair squares off in a twelve-round WBA lightweight title eliminator.

The full Colbert vs Nyambayar undercard and weigh-in results can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Chris Colbert up against Tugstsogt Nyambayar and Michel Rivera faceoff Jon Fernandez live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The telecast also includes a replay of last weekend’s showdown between Gervonta Davis and Mario Barrios.

Colbert vs Nyambayar fight card

Main Card (live on Showtime)

Chris Colbert (130) vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar (129.6), 12 rounds, super featherweight – Colbert’s interim WBA super featherweight title

Michel Rivera (134.4) vs. Jon Fernandez (135), 12 rounds, lightweight – WBA lightweight title eliminator

Undercard (non-televised)

Daniel Garcia (128.8) vs. Gabe Sandoval (130), 4 rounds, super featherweight

Angel Alejandro (131) vs. Rudy Ochoa (129.6), 8 rounds, super featherweight

Shon Mondragon (125.2) vs. Jose Perez (125.8), 6 rounds, featherweight

Gabriela Fundora (114) vs. Indeya Smith (110.2), 4 rounds, flyweight

Rajon Chance (122) vs. Marco Lara (119.8), 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Anthony Cuba (134.4) vs. William Flenoy (133), 4 rounds, lightweight