Chris Colbert defeats Tugstsogt Nyambayar to retain title – fight video highlights

Chris Colbert put his interim WBA super featherweight title on the line, when he faced Tugstsogt Nyambayar at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday July 3, which made it Sunday July 4 in Australia. The pair squared off in the headliner of PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime in the US and on FITE TV internationally.

The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout went a full distance. Although Colbert didn’t manage to claim the win in ten rounds as he expected, he still came out on top, securing a unanimous decision. The scores were: 118-110, 118-110 and 117-111.

With the win Chris Colbert remains undefeated and updates his record to 17-0, 7 KOs. He also makes the second successful defense of his belt.

Tugstsogt Nyambayar drops to 12-2.

You can watch Colbert vs Nyambayar fight video highlights below.

Colbert vs Nyambayar fight video highlights

Tugstsogt Nyambayar walk out.

.@TugstsogtN makes his way to the ring for the main event.#ColbertNyambayar pic.twitter.com/kXO5kGK2c7 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 4, 2021

Chris Colbert ring walk.

Fists are flying from the opening bell.

Both Colbert and Nyambayar were on the attack in RD1!#ColbertNyambayar pic.twitter.com/RY5A6efxKq — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) July 4, 2021

Nyambayar puts on pressure in Round 3.

Nyambayar bullies Colbert early in RD3 and Colbert returns fire!#ColbertNyambayar pic.twitter.com/PV28gVQubf — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) July 4, 2021

Verdict: Colbert secures a unanimous decision.

AND STILL UNDEFEATED. Chris Colbert gets it done in primetime as he defeats @TugstsogtN via unanimous decision. #ColbertNyambayar pic.twitter.com/YkQm0TlbuG — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 4, 2021

