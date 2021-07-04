Watch Tszyu vs Spark live stream
Boxing

Chris Colbert defeats Tugstsogt Nyambayar to retain title – fight video highlights

Parviz Iskenderov
Chris Colbert vs Tugstsogt Nyambayar
Chris Colbert vs Tugstsogt Nyambayar | Esther Lin SHOWTIME

Chris Colbert put his interim WBA super featherweight title on the line, when he faced Tugstsogt Nyambayar at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday July 3, which made it Sunday July 4 in Australia. The pair squared off in the headliner of PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime in the US and on FITE TV internationally.

The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout went a full distance. Although Colbert didn’t manage to claim the win in ten rounds as he expected, he still came out on top, securing a unanimous decision. The scores were: 118-110, 118-110 and 117-111.

With the win Chris Colbert remains undefeated and updates his record to 17-0, 7 KOs. He also makes the second successful defense of his belt.

Tugstsogt Nyambayar drops to 12-2.

You can watch Colbert vs Nyambayar fight video highlights below.

Colbert vs Nyambayar fight video highlights

Tugstsogt Nyambayar walk out.

Chris Colbert ring walk.

Fists are flying from the opening bell.

Nyambayar puts on pressure in Round 3.

Verdict: Colbert secures a unanimous decision.

Get the full Colbert vs Nyambayar results and updates.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

