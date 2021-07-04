Colbert vs Nyambayar results, start time, how to watch, live stream, main event, undercard

Undefeated Chris Colbert defends his interim WBA super featherweight title against Tugstsogt Nyambayar at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday July 3, which makes it Sunday July 4 in Australia. The 12-round bout headlines the PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime.

In the co-main event Michel Rivera faces off Jon Fernandez in a 12-round WBA lightweight title eliminator. The full Colbert vs Nyambayar undercard can be found below.

Chris Colbert vs Tugstsogt Nyambayar live stream

Boxing fans can watch Chris Colbert vs Tugstsogt Nyambayar live stream on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The telecast also includes Michel Rivera up against Jon Fernandez, and the replay of a blockbuster showdown produced last weekend, featuring Gervonta Davis faceoff Mario Barrios.

In Australia Colbert vs Nyambayar airs live stream on FITE TV. The start time is scheduled for 11 am AEST.

The start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.

Colbert vs Nyambayar fight card

Main Card (live on Showtime)

Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Colbert’s interim WBA super featherweight title

Michel Rivera vs. Jon Fernandez, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBA lightweight title eliminator

Undercard (non-televised)

Daniel Garcia vs. Gabe Sandoval, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Angel Alejandro vs. Rudy Ochoa, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Shon Mondragon vs. Jose Perez, 6 rounds, featherweight

Gabriela Fundora vs. Indeya Smith, 4 rounds, flyweight

Rajon Chance vs. Marco Lara, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Anthony Cuba vs. William Flenoy, 4 rounds, lightweight