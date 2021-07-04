Watch Tszyu vs Spark live stream
Boxing

Michel Rivera KO’s Jon Fernandez in Round 8 – video of knockout

Parviz Iskenderov
Michel Rivera knocks out ?Jon Fernandez
Michel Rivera knocks out ?Jon Fernandez | Esther Lin / SHOWTIME

Michel Rivera came out on top when he faced ?Jon Fernandez at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday July 3, which made it Sunday July 4 in the UK and Australia. The pair squared off in the scheduled for twelve-rounds bout, co-headlining Colbert vs Nyambayar fight card live on Showtime in the US and FITE TV internationally.

The contest didn’t go the full distance. Although Rivera was in control predominantly throughout the entire fight, he did get dropped in Round 6, when Fernandez tagged him with big right.

In the eighth, and what turned to be the final round, Rivera paid back and claimed the by knockout after he delivered a massive one-two combination.

With the win Michel Rivera remains undefeated and updates his record to 21-0, 14 KOs. He also wins WBA lightweight title eliminator.

Jon Fernandez drops to 21-2, 18 KOs. The defeat snaps his five-win streak.

Check out Michel Rivera vs Jon Fernandez fight video highlights below.

Michel Rivera vs Jon Fernandez full fight video highlights

Jon Fernandez drops Michel Rivera in Round 6.

Michel Rivera KO’s Jon Fernandez in Round 8.

Get the full Colbert vs Nyambayar results and updates.

BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

