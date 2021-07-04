Michel Rivera KO’s Jon Fernandez in Round 8 – video of knockout

Michel Rivera came out on top when he faced ?Jon Fernandez at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday July 3, which made it Sunday July 4 in the UK and Australia. The pair squared off in the scheduled for twelve-rounds bout, co-headlining Colbert vs Nyambayar fight card live on Showtime in the US and FITE TV internationally.

Advertisements

The contest didn’t go the full distance. Although Rivera was in control predominantly throughout the entire fight, he did get dropped in Round 6, when Fernandez tagged him with big right.

In the eighth, and what turned to be the final round, Rivera paid back and claimed the by knockout after he delivered a massive one-two combination.

With the win Michel Rivera remains undefeated and updates his record to 21-0, 14 KOs. He also wins WBA lightweight title eliminator.

Jon Fernandez drops to 21-2, 18 KOs. The defeat snaps his five-win streak.

Check out Michel Rivera vs Jon Fernandez fight video highlights below.

Michel Rivera vs Jon Fernandez full fight video highlights

Michel Rivera goes on the attack early against Jon Fernandez and lands a hard right!#RiveraFernandez pic.twitter.com/3IV8exWqzc — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) July 4, 2021

Advertisements

Jon Fernandez drops Michel Rivera in Round 6.

Michel Rivera KO’s Jon Fernandez in Round 8.

WOW. Michel Rivera with a devastating KO in his @showtime debut! pic.twitter.com/bghXKJrBjo — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 4, 2021

Get the full Colbert vs Nyambayar results and updates.