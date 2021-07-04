Tszyu vs Spark Fight Week: Press conference, weigh-in, fight time

Tim Tszyu and Stevie Spark square off at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle, NSW on Wednesday, July 7. The contest features undefeated Australian boxing star up against hard-hitting contender, who took the fight on a short notice. The pair faces off in the scheduled for ten rounds matchup at super welterweight. Boxing fans can watch the fight live on pay-per-view.

Ahead of the day when the fists start flying inside the squared circle, a number of events have been scheduled for the Fight Week. This includes a final pre-fight press conference and official weigh-in ceremony.

Check out the Tszyu vs Spark schedule below.

Tszyu vs Spark press conference

Tszyu vs Spark pre-fight press conference is conducted on Monday, July 5. The start time is 11 am AEST. Live stream is available via Main Event page on Facebook.

Tszyu vs Spark weigh-in

The official Tszyu vs Spark weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Tuesday, July 6. Live streaming video is available on Main Event page on Facebook. The expected start time is 11-12 am AEST (to be confirmed).

Tszyu vs Spark fight date

Tszyu vs Spark date is Wednesday, July 7. The location is Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle, NSW. Doors open at 6 pm AEST.

The first fight is set for 7 pm AEST, when the action begins live on pay-per-view. The main event bout, featuring Tim Tszyu up against Stevie Spark, is expected around 9:30 pm AEST.

Fans can watch Tim Tszyu vs Steve Spark live stream on Kayo.

Tszyu vs Spark fight card

The finalized Tszyu vs Spark card comprises six bouts. The full lineup looks as the following:

Tim Tszyu vs. Stevie Spark, 10 rounds, super welterweight – WBA Oceania, WBO Global super welterweight titles

Liam Wilson vs. Joe Noynay, 10 rounds, super featherweight – WBO Asia Pacific super featherweight title

Wade Ryan vs. Troy O’Meley, 10 rounds, super welterweight – IBO International super welterweight title

Miles Zalewski vs. Lee Fook, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Sam Ah See vs. Czar Amonsot, 8 rounds, welterweight

Linn Sandstrom vs. Natalie Hills, 6 rounds, super flyweight