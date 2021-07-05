Fighting Rookies Part V: Three WKN titles at stake on Sep 11 in Halle

The World Kickboxing Network is set to return to Germany on September 11 with the long-awaited Fighting Rookies Part V. The event, presented by Ingo Baberski of Fight Academy Merseburg, takes place in Volkspark Halle (Saale), featuring three WKN championship bouts.

The original date in March 2020 was postponed to November, which was eventually cancelled due to pandemic. Among the initially scheduled bouts, local middleweight Robert Varkentin was set to face Peder Jepsen Mikenta of Denmark in a contest with WKN European amateur title on the line.

The lineup for September 11 is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.