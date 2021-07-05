Tszyu vs Spark set for Commonwealth super welterweight title, undercard

Australian boxers Tim Tszyu and Stevie Spark battle it out at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle, NSW on Wednesday, July 7. The contest headlines the fight card live on pay-per-view.

Undefeated Tszyu (18-0, 14 KOs) was initially set to face Michael Zerafa in a bout with WBO Global super welterweight title on the line. The latter pulled out, reportedly due to concerns over COVID-19 restrictions, and was replaced by Spark (12-1, 11 KOs), who took the fight on a short notice.

At the pre-fight press conference held earlier today (July 5) it was announced that a vacant Commonwealth super welterweight title will be up for grabs, when Tszyu and Spark faceoff inside the ring. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

Tszyu vs Spark undercard comprises five bouts. The co-feature in a ten-round super featherweight matchup between Liam Wilson and Joe Noynay. Also on the card super welterweights Wade Ryan and Troy O’Meley meet in the scheduled for ten rounds rematch, and Miles Zalewski battles Lee Fook in a eight-rounder at super lightweight.

In addition, Sam Ah See faces off Czar Amonsot in an-eight rounder at welterweight, and Linn Sandstrom takes on Natalie Hills in a six-rounder at super flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Tim Tszyu vs Stevie Spark live stream on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for Wednesday, July 7 at 7 pm AEST / 5 pm AWST.

The main event is expected at around 9:30 pm AEST / 7:30 pm AWST.

Tszyu vs Spark fight card

Tim Tszyu vs. Stevie Spark, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Commonwealth super welterweight title

Liam Wilson vs. Joe Noynay, 10 rounds, super featherweight – WBO Asia Pacific super featherweight title

Wade Ryan vs. Troy O’Meley, 10 rounds, super welterweight – IBO International super welterweight title

Miles Zalewski vs. Lee Fook, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Sam Ah See vs. Czar Amonsot, 8 rounds, welterweight

Linn Sandstrom vs. Natalie Hills, 6 rounds, super flyweight