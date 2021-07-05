Search
UFC

UFC 264 fight card: Poirier vs McGregor 3

Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor | Facebook/thenotoriousmma

UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3

UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The date is Saturday July 10 in the US, which makes it Sunday July 11 in Australia. The PPV card start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT and 12 pm AEST, respectively.

In the main event former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor goes up against former interim 155-pound titleholder Dustin Poirer. The pair squares off for the third time.

McGregor came out on top from their first fight in September 2014, when he stopped Poirier in the first round. The latter took the revenge in January 2021, when he dominated and TKO’d his opponent in Round 2.

In the co-main event Gilbert Burns battles it out against Stephen Thompson at welterweight. Also on the main card Tai Tuivasa takes on Greg Hardy at heavyweight, and Irene Aldana meets Yana Kunitskaya at women’s bantamweight. Kicking off the action live on pay-per-view Sean O’Malley faces off Kris Moutinho. The full UFC 264 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3, tickets and live stream

UFC 264 tickets to watch Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3 live at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV are on sale. The fight date is Saturday, July 10. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Other fans can watch UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 live on pay-per-view.

In the United States UFC 264 airs live stream on ESPN+. The start time is set for Saturday, July 10 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

In Australia UFC 264 airs live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, July 11. The start time is 12 pm AEST.

UFC 264 PPV in Australia on sale, Poirier vs McGregor, price

UFC 264 fight card

Main Card

  • Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor
  • Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson
  • Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy
  • Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya
  • Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho

Preliminary card

  • Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin
  • Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira
  • Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria
  • Dricus du Plessis vs. Trevin Giles

Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $89.98

Early preliminary card

  • Jessica Eye vs. Jennifer Maia
  • Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares
  • Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera
  • Alen Amedovski vs. Hu Yaozong
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFC

