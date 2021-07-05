UFC Full Fight Video: Conor McGregor stops Dustin Poirier in the first round

Conor McGregor goes up against Dustin Poirier in the trilogy fight, headlining UFC 264 live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday July 10, which makes it Sunday July 11 in the UK and Australia. Ahead of the event, check out the full fight video up top, as the pair meets in their first fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena in September 2014.

MMA fans can watch UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 live on ESPN+ in the US, and live stream on Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC 264 fight card.