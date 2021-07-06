Tim Tszyu vs Stevie Spark weigh-in results

Undefeated Tim Tszyu and Stevie Spark faceoff on Wednesday, July 7 at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle, NSW. The pair battles it out for Tszyu’s WBO Global and a vacant Commonwealth super welterweight title, headlining the “No Backing Out” fight card live on pay-per-view.

A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official. Stevie Spark was the first to weigh-in, showing 69.66 kg. Tim Tszyu came in at 69.34 kg.

Get the full Tszyu vs Spark fight card and weigh-in results below.

Boxing fans can watch Tim Tszyu vs Stevie Spark live stream on Kayo on Wednesday, July 7 at 7 pm AEST / 5 pm AWST.

Tszyu vs Spark card

Tim Tszyu (69.34 kg) vs. Stevie Spark (69.66 kg), 10 rounds, super welterweight – Commonwealth and WBO Global super welterweight titles

Liam Wilson (59.84 kg) vs. Joe Noynay (58.82 kg), 10 rounds, super featherweight – WBO Asia Pacific super featherweight title

Wade Ryan (69.34 kg) vs. Troy O’Meley (69.72 kg), 10 rounds, super welterweight – IBO International super welterweight title

Sam Ah See (65.98 kg) vs. Czar Amonsot (66.04 kg), 8 rounds, welterweight

Linn Sandstrom (52.16 kg) vs. Natalie Hills (51.84 kg), 6 rounds, super flyweight

Miles Zalewski (61.9 kg) vs. Lee Fook (63.4 kg), 8 rounds, super lightweight