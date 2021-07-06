Watch Tszyu vs Spark live stream
Watch Tszyu vs Spark live stream
Watch Tszyu vs Spark live stream
Watch Tszyu vs Spark live stream
Search
Watch Tszyu vs Spark live stream
Watch Tszyu vs Spark live stream
Watch Tszyu vs Spark live stream
Watch Tszyu vs Spark live stream
Boxing

Tim Tszyu vs Stevie Spark weigh-in results

Newswire
Tim Tszyu weigh-in
Tim Tszyu weighs-in | Facebook/No Limit Boxing

Undefeated Tim Tszyu and Stevie Spark faceoff on Wednesday, July 7 at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle, NSW. The pair battles it out for Tszyu’s WBO Global and a vacant Commonwealth super welterweight title, headlining the “No Backing Out” fight card live on pay-per-view.

Advertisements

A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official. Stevie Spark was the first to weigh-in, showing 69.66 kg. Tim Tszyu came in at 69.34 kg.

Get the full Tszyu vs Spark fight card and weigh-in results below.

Boxing fans can watch Tim Tszyu vs Stevie Spark live stream on Kayo on Wednesday, July 7 at 7 pm AEST / 5 pm AWST.

Tszyu vs Spark card

Tim Tszyu (69.34 kg) vs. Stevie Spark (69.66 kg), 10 rounds, super welterweight – Commonwealth and WBO Global super welterweight titles

Liam Wilson (59.84 kg) vs. Joe Noynay (58.82 kg), 10 rounds, super featherweight – WBO Asia Pacific super featherweight title

Wade Ryan (69.34 kg) vs. Troy O’Meley (69.72 kg), 10 rounds, super welterweight – IBO International super welterweight title

Sam Ah See (65.98 kg) vs. Czar Amonsot (66.04 kg), 8 rounds, welterweight

Linn Sandstrom (52.16 kg) vs. Natalie Hills (51.84 kg), 6 rounds, super flyweight

Miles Zalewski (61.9 kg) vs. Lee Fook (63.4 kg), 8 rounds, super lightweight

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Watch UFC 264 McGregor vs Poirier live stream
Watch Tszyu vs Spark live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097