UFC 264 start time: How to watch Poirier vs McGregor 3 live stream, tickets

UFC 264 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday July 10, which makes it Sunday July 11 in Australia. The card comprises thirteen bouts in total, with Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier squaring off in their third fight, headlining the show live on pay-per-view.

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion from Ireland, Conor McGregor (22-5) defeated former interim 155-pound champion from the US, Dustin Poirier (27-6,1 NC), by TKO in the first round in September 2014. In January 2021 the latter took the revenge, claiming the win by TKO in Round 2. The pair is now set to square the differences in a highly anticipated trilogy fight.

In the co-main event Brazilian Gilbert Burns (19-4) looks to rebound from the defeat he suffered against reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. He takes on fellow-former 170-pound title challenger Stephen Thompson (16-4-1) of the US.

Also on the main card Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa (11-3) aims to extend his win streak, when he faces American Greg Hardy (7-3, 1 NC). As well, Mexican Irene Aldana (12-6) faces Russian Yana Kunitskaya (14-5, 1 NC) at women’s flyweight. In addition, bantamweight Sean O’Malley (13-1) welcomes his American-fellow Kris Moutinho (9-4) to the Octagon.

The full UFC 264 fight card can be found below.

UFC 264 tickets

UFC 264 tickets to watch the third fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, as well as the rest of fight card, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas are on sale (as of writing). Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 live stream in the US

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, July 10 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

UFC 264 preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early preliminary card kicks off at 6:15 pm ET / 3:15 pm PT. The live stream is available on ESPN+.

UFC 264 Australia time

UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 in Australia airs live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, July 11. The start time is 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST. The early preliminary card begins at 8:15 am AEST / 6:15 am AWST. The live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and on ESPN on Kayo.

UFC 264 full fight card

Main Card

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy

Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho

Preliminary card

Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin

Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira

Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria

Dricus du Plessis vs. Trevin Giles

Early preliminary card

Jessica Eye vs. Jennifer Maia

Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera

Alen Amedovski vs. Hu Yaozong