BKFC 19 fight card: Arnold Adams faces Mick Terrill, plus more join VanZant vs Ostovich

BKFC 19 airs live on pay-per-view from Florida State Fairgrounds on Friday July 23, which makes it Saturday July 24 in the UK and Australia. In addition to the previously announced main event featuring former UFC fighters Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich, as well as the “Planform Showdown” lineup, a series of undercard bouts have been added to the roster.

Among the bouts, Arnold Adams (4-1) and undefeated Mick Terrill (4-0) square off for the top contender spot in the heavyweight division. In his previous bout Adams stopped Bob O’Bannen in the first round. Terril TKO’d Josh Burns in Round 4.

As well, Britain Hart takes on Jenny “Savage” Clausius. Hart defeated VanZant by unanimous decision in February. Clausius is coming off the win by TKO against Sheena Brandenburg.

In addition, Taylor Starling faces off Cassie Robb. Starling defeated Charisa Sigala by unanimous decision in her BKFC debut at Knuckle Mania. Robb enters the ring for the first time as a bare knuckle boxer.

The announced to date list of matchups featured on the BKFC 19 fight card can be found below.

Fans can watch BKFC 19: VanZant vs Ostovich live stream on FITE TV. The start time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, 2 am BST in the UK and 11 am AEST in Australia.

BKFC 19: VanZant vs Ostovich fight card

Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

Arnold Adams vs. Mick Terrill

Britain Hart vs. Jenny “Savage” Clausius

Taylor Starling vs. Cassie Robb

Geane Herrera vs. Abdiel Velazquez

Jared Warren vs. Zion Tomlinson

Joshua Sikes vs. Antonio Soto III

Branden Allen vs. Jordan Nash

Chris Jensen vs. Kyle McElroy

Sky Moiseichik vs. Jorge Gonzalez

“Planform Showdown”

Johnathan Jamall Michael Porter aka “Blueface” vs. Austin Sprinz

Evil Hero vs. Dakota Olave

DK Moneyy vs. Nick Ireland