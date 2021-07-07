Jermell Charlo promises ‘great show’ at AT&T Center in San Antonio

Unified WBC, WBA and IBF super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo faces WBO titleholder Brian Castano at AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday July 17, which makes it Sunday July 18 in the UK and Australia. The pair battles it out for the undisputed 154-pound title, headlining the PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime.

This past Saturday Charlo greeted fans and signed autographs at San Antonio FC game. In addition to meeting scores of fans prior to San Antonio FC’s first game welcoming fans back with full capacity to Toyota Field, Charlo exchanged a boxing glove for a personalized jersey with San Antonio FC midfielder Victor Giro in a pregame ceremony.

“This game was a great opportunity for me to spend some time with the fans here in San Antonio and let them know that I’m going to give them all a great show on July 17,” said Charlo. “Everyone who came out here can see that I’m ready to become the undisputed 154-pound champion and make this a memorable night at AT&T Center.

“I definitely want to thank San Antonio FC for having me, honoring me on the field, and to all their fans for making me feel welcome. I can’t wait to repay them on fight night.”

San Antonio FC Midfielder Victor Giro and Jermell Charlo

Charlo will look to thrill those fans in the boxing-rich city of San Antonio on July 17 when he puts his three titles on the line against the hard-charging world champion Castano. The winner of this matchup will become the first four-belt champion of the 154-pound division.

