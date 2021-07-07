Tim Tszyu vs Steve Spark: How to watch fight live, US joins Australian broadcast

The newest superstar in Australian boxing, undefeated junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu, will look to extend his unbeaten record and defend his WBO Global belt in a 10-round showdown this Wednesday, July 7 against countryman Steve Spark at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle, Australia. In addition, a vacant Commonwealth title is on the line.

Tszyu was originally supposed to fight longtime contender Michael Zerafa, who pulled out of the bout due to health concerns. Spark filled in on about a week’s notice to save the main event.

Tszyu (18-0, 14 KOs), the WBO No. 1 junior middleweight contender, has built a fanatical following in Australia, where he has fought all of his pro bouts. Last August, he knocked out former world champion Jeff Horn in front of 16,000 fans, and less than four months later, he knocked out Bowyn Morgan in one round in front of more than 15,000 spectators. Tszyu returned March 31 against former world title challenger Dennis Hogan and notched a bloody fifth-round stoppage. Spark (12-1, 11 KOs) has won 11 fights in a row, including an upset over Jack Brubaker in April to earn the shot at Tszyu.

How to watch Tim Tazyu vs Stevie Spark live stream

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Tim Tazyu vs Stevie Spark live stream on Kayo. The start time is 7 pm AEST / 6:30 pm ACST / 5 pm AWST / 4 pm CXT.

In the United States Tszyu vs Spark airs live stream on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank Boxing. The start time is 5 am ET / 2 am PT.

Tszyu vs Spark undercard

Undefeated junior lightweight Liam Wilson (9-0, 6 KOs) will challenge Filipino veteran Joe Noynay (18-2-2, 7 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the WBO Asia Pacific title. Noynay is 6-0-1 in his last seven fights dating back to 2017.

Junior middleweight veteran Troy O’Meley (11-1, 2 KOs) will face Wade Ryan (18-9, 6 KOs) in a 10-round rematch of last December’s battle, which was won by Ryan via split decision.

In an eight-round welterweight tilt, Sam Ah See (13-0-1, 6 KOs) will seek to extend his winning streak to 11 against Czar Amonsot (35-5-3, 22 KOs).

In a six-round female junior bantamweight bout, Linn Sandstrom (1-1) will fight Natalie Hills, who is making her pro debut.

Tszyu vs Spark fight card

The full Tszyu vs Spark fight card looks as the following:

Tim Tszyu vs. Stevie Spark, 10 rounds, super welterweight – WBO Global and Commonwealth super welterweight title

Liam Wilson vs. Joe Noynay, 10 rounds, super featherweight – WBO Asia Pacific super featherweight title

Wade Ryan vs. Troy O’Meley, 10 rounds, super welterweight – IBO International super welterweight title

Sam Ah See vs. Czar Amonsot, 8 rounds, welterweight

Linn Sandstrom vs. Natalie Hills, 6 rounds, super flyweight

Miles Zalewski vs. Lee Fook, 8 rounds, super lightweight (non-televised)