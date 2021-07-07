Tszyu vs Spark live results, updates, photos, video, Kayo, time, main event, undercard

Undefeated Tim Tszyu faces his country-fellow Stevie Spark at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle, NSW on Wednesday, July 7. The scheduled for ten rounds main event features the defending WBO Global super welterweight champion up against contender, battling it out live on pay-per-view. In addition a vacant Commonwealth title is up for grabs.

In the co-main event Liam Wilson takes on Joe Noynay in a ten-round super featherweight battle with WBO Asia Pacific title on the line. Among other undercard bouts, the ten-round IBO international super welterweight championship pits Wade Ryan and Troy O’Meley in the rematch. The full fight card can be found below.

Tim Tszyu vs Stevie Spark live stream

Boxing fans can watch Tim Tszyu vs Stevie Spark live stream on Kayo. The start time is 7 pm AEST in Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney, 6:30 pm ACST in Adelaide and Darwin, 5 pm AWST in Perth, and 4 pm CXT on Christmas Island. The PPV cost is $59.95.

The main event is expected at 9:30 pm AEST, 9 pm ACST, 7:30 pm AWST and 6:30 pm CXT, when Tim Tszyu and Steve Spark make their ring walk.

Stay tuned with Tszyu vs Spark live results and updates below.

Tszyu vs Spark live updates

Steve Spark says he has “a self-belief like no other”. He took the fight against Tim Tszyu on a short notice, replacing Michael Zerafa.

'I can punch'



“Victory is the only option,” says Tim Tszyu ahead of the fight.

And here is a new poster for Tim Tszyu vs Steve Spark showdown.

Tim Tszyu vs Steve Spark poster | Facebook/No Limit Boxing

While we are waiting for the event to start, check out the video below, as Tszyu and Spark come face to face at the weigh-in ceremony held yesterday.

Tszyu vs Spark fight card comprises six bouts in total, with five of those matchups air live on pay-per-view. The first, non-televised, bout of the night is set to see Miles Zalewski taking on Lee Fook in an eight-rounder at super lightweight.

Tszyu vs Spark fight card

Tim Tszyu vs. Stevie Spark, 10 rounds, super welterweight – WBO Global and Commonwealth super welterweight title

Liam Wilson vs. Joe Noynay, 10 rounds, super featherweight – WBO Asia Pacific super featherweight title

Wade Ryan vs. Troy O’Meley, 10 rounds, super welterweight – IBO International super welterweight title

Sam Ah See vs. Czar Amonsot, 8 rounds, welterweight

Linn Sandstrom vs. Natalie Hills, 6 rounds, super flyweight

Miles Zalewski vs. Lee Fook, 8 rounds, super lightweight (non-televised)