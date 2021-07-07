Watch UFC 264 McGregor vs Poirier live stream
Boxing

Tim Tszyu vs Stevie Spark full fight video highlights

Newswire
Tim Tszyu knocks out Steve Spark
Tim Tszyu victorious over Steve Spark | Twitter/ESPNKnockOut

Tszyu KO's Spark in Round 3

Undefeated Tim Tszyu faced his Australian-fellow Steve Spark live on pay-per-view from Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle, NSW on Wednesday, July 7. The contest featured the defending WBO ‘Global’ super welterweight champion up against contender in the scheduled for ten rounds matchup. In addition a vacant Commonwealth title was on the line.

The pair didn’t go the full distance. It was a fairly easy day in the office for Tszyu, who dominated and stopped Spark in the third round with left shot to the body. Spark took the fight on a short notice, replacing Michael Zerafa, who pulled out a week ahead of the event.

With the win Tim Tszyu remains undefeated and updates his record to 19-0, 15 KOs. He also retains his WBO ‘Global’ super welterweight title and adds the Commonwealth belt to his collection.

Stevie Spark drops to 12-2, 11 KOs. The defeat snaps his eleven-win streak.

You can watch Tim Tszyu vs Stevie Spark full fight video highlights below.

Tszyu vs Spark full fight video highlights

Stevie Spark ring walk.

Tim Tszyu walkout.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Tszyu celebrates victory.

Post-fight.

Get the full Tszyu vs Spark results and updates.

BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

