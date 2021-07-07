UFC 264 Australia time: How to watch Poirier vs McGregor 3 – all states and territories

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor face off in their third fight, headlining UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The date and time when the card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday July 11 at 12 pm AEST.

McGregor (22-5) is a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion. In September 2014 he stopped Poirier (27-6,1 NC) in the first round. The latter, former interim 155-pound champion, took the revenge by knockout in the second round in January 2021. The pair now meets in the trilogy fight.

In the co-main event Gilbert Burns (19-4) faces fellow-former welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson (16-4-1). Among other main card bouts, Tai Tuivasa (11-3) takes on Greg Hardy (7-3, 1 NC) at heavyweight, Irene Aldana (12-6) battles Yana Kunitskaya (14-5, 1 NC) at women’s flyweight, and Sean O’Malley (13-1) goes up against Kris Moutinho (9-4) at bantamweight. The full UFC 264 fight card can be found below.

UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 live stream in Australia, date, time, PPV cost

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 live on Kayo. The date is Sunday, July 11. The start time is 12 pm AEST. The PPV price is $54.95.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST live stream on UFC Fight Pass and on ESPN on Kayo. MMA action kicks off on the early preliminary card at 8:15 am AEST live stream on UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3

UFC 264 start time in Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney (AEST)

UFC 264 start time in Brisbane, QLD, Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is set for Sunday, July 11 at 12 pm AEST. The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card commences at 8:15 am AEST.

UFC 264 Adelaide and Darwin time (ACST)

UFC 264 start time in Adelaide, SA and Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, July 11 at 11:30 am ACST. The preliminary card kicks off at 9:30 am ACST. The action inside the Octagon commences with the early preliminary bouts at 7:45 am ACST.

UFC 264 Perth time (AWST)

UFC 264 Perth time is scheduled for Sunday, July 11 at 10 am AWST. The preliminary card commences at 8 am AEST. The early preliminary card starts at 6:15 am AWST.

UFC 264 start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

UFC 264 start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, July 11 at 9 am CXT. The preliminary card begins at 7 am CXT. The early preliminary card starts at 5:15 am CXT.

UFC 264 fight card

The full UFC 264 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy

Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho

Preliminary card

Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin

Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira

Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria

Dricus du Plessis vs. Trevin Giles

Early preliminary card

Jessica Eye vs. Jennifer Maia

Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera

Alen Amedovski vs. Hu Yaozong