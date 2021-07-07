UFC Full Fight Video: Dustin Poirier KO’s Conor McGregor in Round 2

Former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor faces former interim 155-pound titleholder Dustin Poirier in the trilogy fight headlining UFC 264 card live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday July 10, which makes it Sunday July 11 in the UK and Australia. Ahead of the event, check out the video up top, as the pair squares off in the rematch in January 2021.

The full fight video of their first fight can be found here.

MMA fans can watch UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 live on ESPN+ in the US, and live stream on Kayo in Australia.

