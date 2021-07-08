UFC 264 press conference live stream video

UFC 264 press conference is scheduled two days ahead of the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday July 10 in the US, which makes it Sunday July 11 in the UK and Australia.

In attendance the main event fighters, as well as the UFC President Dana White. Live stream video is available up top on Thursday, July 8 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, and Friday July 11 at 1 am BST in the UK and 10 am AEST in Australia.

MMA fans can watch UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 live on ESPN+ in the US, and live stream on Kayo in Australia.

