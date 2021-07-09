Watch UFC 264 McGregor vs Poirier live stream
Watch UFC 264 McGregor vs Poirier live stream
Watch UFC 264 McGregor vs Poirier live stream
Watch UFC 264 McGregor vs Poirier live stream
Search
Watch UFC 264 McGregor vs Poirier live stream
Watch UFC 264 McGregor vs Poirier live stream
Watch UFC 264 McGregor vs Poirier live stream
Watch UFC 264 McGregor vs Poirier live stream
Muay Thai

Throwback: Nathan Corbett breaks opponent’s nose with ‘Carnage’ elbow to retain WKN title

Newswire

Total Carnage IV: Corbett vs Zowa

The World Kickboxing Network hit the stream with a throwback video from Total Carnage IV, as Nathan Corbett makes the third defense of his WKN Heavyweight Muay Thai title against Henriques Zowa. The contest took place at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Center on December 14, 2013.

Advertisements

The event was the last time, when Nathan Corbett fought for the world title. It was also the last time when he fought in Australia. Furthermore, it was the last time when “The Man With The Golden Elbows” competed in Muay Thai with the elbow-strikes allowed.

You can watch it below.

Nathan Corbett vs Henriques Zowa

In case you missed it, check out the video compiling all fights of Nathan Corbett during his WKN Championship reign.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Latest NewsMuay Thai

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Watch UFC 264 McGregor vs Poirier live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097