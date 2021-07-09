Throwback: Nathan Corbett breaks opponent’s nose with ‘Carnage’ elbow to retain WKN title

The World Kickboxing Network hit the stream with a throwback video from Total Carnage IV, as Nathan Corbett makes the third defense of his WKN Heavyweight Muay Thai title against Henriques Zowa. The contest took place at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Center on December 14, 2013.

The event was the last time, when Nathan Corbett fought for the world title. It was also the last time when he fought in Australia. Furthermore, it was the last time when “The Man With The Golden Elbows” competed in Muay Thai with the elbow-strikes allowed.

You can watch it below.

Nathan Corbett vs Henriques Zowa

In case you missed it, check out the video compiling all fights of Nathan Corbett during his WKN Championship reign.