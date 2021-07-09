UFC 264 weigh-in time, live stream video and results – Poirier vs McGregor 3

UFC 264 airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday July 10, which makes it Sunday July 11 in the UK and Australia. The main event features Conor McGregor up against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight.
A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official. UFC 264 weigh-in start time is scheduled for 11:50 am ET / 8:50 am PT in the US and 4:50 pm BST in the UK on Friday July 9, and 1:50 am AEST in Australia on Sunday July 10.
UFC 264 start time: How to watch Poirier vs McGregor 3 live stream, tickets
MMA fans can watch UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 live on ESPN+ in the US, and live on Kayo in Australia.
Get the full UFC 264 fight card below. Weigh-in results will be added.
UFC 264 fight card
Main Card
Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor
Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson
Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy
Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya
Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho
Preliminary card
Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin
Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira
Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria
Dricus du Plessis vs. Trevin Giles
Early preliminary card
Jessica Eye vs. Jennifer Maia
Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares
Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera
Alen Amedovski vs. Hu Yaozong