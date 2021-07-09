Search
UFC 264 weigh-in time, live stream video and results – Poirier vs McGregor 3

UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3

UFC 264 airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday July 10, which makes it Sunday July 11 in the UK and Australia. The main event features Conor McGregor up against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official. UFC 264 weigh-in start time is scheduled for 11:50 am ET / 8:50 am PT in the US and 4:50 pm BST in the UK on Friday July 9, and 1:50 am AEST in Australia on Sunday July 10.

UFC 264 start time: How to watch Poirier vs McGregor 3 live stream, tickets

MMA fans can watch UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 live on ESPN+ in the US, and live on Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC 264 fight card below. Weigh-in results will be added.

UFC 264 fight card

Main Card

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy

Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho

Preliminary card

Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin

Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira

Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria

Dricus du Plessis vs. Trevin Giles

Early preliminary card

Jessica Eye vs. Jennifer Maia

Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera

Alen Amedovski vs. Hu Yaozong

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

