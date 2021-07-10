Charlo vs Castano Fight Week: Media event, press conference, weigh-in, fight time

Unified super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo puts his WBC, WBA and IBF belts on the line, when he faces WBO 154-pound titleholder Brian Castano at AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, July 17. The pair battles it out for the undisputed title, headlining the PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime.

A series of events have been scheduled for the Fight Week leading to the fight date. Check out the list below.

Charlo vs Castano tickets to witness all the action at AT&T Stadium Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday July 17 are on sale.

Jermell Charlo Media Event is scheduled for Wednesday, July 14 at 1:30 pm CT. Charlo will hold a meet and greet and take photos with kids at the Boys and Girls Club.

The final Charlo vs Castano pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, July 15 at 1 pm CT. Fans can watch live stream from Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk on SHOWTIME Sports channel on YouTube and Showtime Boxing page on Facebook.

The official Charlo vs Castano weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, July 16. Live stream from Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk is available on SHOWTIME Sports channel on YouTube and Showtime Boxing page on Facebook. The start time is set for 1 pm CT.

Charlo vs Castano fight date is Saturday, July 17. The fight location is AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX.

Doors open at 5 pm CT. First fight starts at 5:30 pm CT.

Charlo vs Castano live stream on Showtime begins at 8 pm CT.

Get the full Charlo vs Castano undercard.