UFC 264 ceremonial weigh-ins, McGregor-Poirier faceoff (video)

Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and the rest of fighters featured on the UFC 264 fight card, stepped on the scales and came face to face in front of the fans earlier today, ahead of their respective MMA bouts scheduled for the day after. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday July 10 in the US, which makes it Sunday July 11 in the UK and Australia.

