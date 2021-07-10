Search
UFC 264 ceremonial weigh-ins, McGregor-Poirier faceoff (video)

UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3

Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and the rest of fighters featured on the UFC 264 fight card, stepped on the scales and came face to face in front of the fans earlier today, ahead of their respective MMA bouts scheduled for the day after. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday July 10 in the US, which makes it Sunday July 11 in the UK and Australia.

Watch UFC 264 ceremonial weigh-in up top, while the official weigh-in results and live show can be found here.

MMA fans can watch UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 live on ESPN+ in the US, and live on Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC 264 fight card.

