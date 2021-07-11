Jordi Requejo retains WKN super welterweight title by decision against Christian Berthely

The third edition of Villejuif Boxing Show (VBS 3) took place at Espace congres des Esselieres in Villejuif, France on Saturday, July 10. The event featured a series of bouts with WKN World and European titles contested on the night.

In the main event Jordi Requejo of Spain put his World Kickboxing Network super welterweight title on the line, when he faced the representative of the country-host Christian Berthely. The pair went a full distance.

After five rounds of spectacular kickboxing Requejo of Team Calvet in Badalona took a majority decision. With the win he made the first successful defense of his prestigious title, which he had earned in Agde, France via first-round TKO against Stefan Meszaros in May 2019.

Christelle Barbot lifts WKN European women’s lightweight title

In the co-main event Christelle Barbot of France squared off against Katarzyna Jaworska of Poland. The pair battled it out for a vacant WKN European women’s lightweight title. After five rounds a unanimous decision went in favor of local fighter, Barbot, who claimed the belt.

? Christelle Barbot secures a unanimous decision against Katarzyna Jaworska to lift #WKN European women's lightweight title at VBS 3 in #Villejuif ?? pic.twitter.com/nEFYtLcx1c — World Kickboxing Network (@WKNkickboxing) July 11, 2021

Among other bouts featured on the card Amine Kebir scored a unanimous decision against Cyril Cereyon, and Benjamin Gerbet defeated Madicke Kamara also by decision. The event also featured the contests in pankration and boxing, as well as a series of amateur matchups.

The event was promoted by Pascal Arene of Academie des Boxes de Villejuif. The list of special guests saw living legend, former multi-weight WKN World champion Osman Yigin, singer Lord Kossity and former boxing world champion Christophe Tiozzo.

Two kickboxing LEGENDS made in WKN at VBS 3 in Villejuif ? Yigin Osman ?? ?? and Cezary Podraza ?? pic.twitter.com/l7qgsQZRMO — World Kickboxing Network (@WKNkickboxing) July 10, 2021

VBS 3 results

WKN World super welterweight title / Oriental rules, 5×3

Jordi Requejo (Spain) def. Christian Berthely (France) by majority decision

WKN European women’s lightweight title / Oriental rules, 5×2

Christelle Barbot (France) def. Katarzyna Jaworska (Poland) by unanimous decision

Amine Kebir def. Cyril Cereyon by unanimous decision

Benjamin Gerbet def. Madicke Kamara by unanimous decision