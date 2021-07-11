Mohamed Galaoui wins WKN super lightweight title by decision against Matej Trcka

The WKN super lightweight title was on the line this past Saturday (July 10) at TEK Fight 4 at Stade G. Tauziet in Meaux, France.

The world championship bout featured Tunisian-French Mohamed Galaoui up against Matej Trcka of Czech Republic. The pair went head to head during five rounds. In the end the verdict heard a unanimous decision in favor of the local fighter, who lifted the belt.

Earlier in his career Galaoui held titles in other organizations, and has now claimed a prestigious WKN gold. In addition he secured the fourth win in a row.

The championship supervisor was Habib Bakir, representing World Kickboxing Network.

TEK Fight 4: Mohamed Galaoui faceoff Matej Trcka for WKN super lightweight title in Meaux ?? pic.twitter.com/bgGXODzoLn — World Kickboxing Network (@WKNkickboxing) July 10, 2021

The rest of fight card saw a series of bouts with local and international competitors.

TEK Fight 4 in Meaux was held shoulder to shoulder with VBS 3 in Villejuif, making it two World Kickboxing Network championship events produced in one day in France on July 10.

WKN World super lightweight kickboxing title

Mohamed Galaoui (Tunisia / France) def. Matej Trcka (Czech) by unanimous decision