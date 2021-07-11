Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Search
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Kickboxing

Mohamed Galaoui wins WKN super lightweight title by decision against Matej Trcka

Parviz Iskenderov
Mohamed Galaoui
Mohamed Galaoui on top at TEK Fight 4 | Supplied

Galaoui Simply the Best at TEK Fight 4

The WKN super lightweight title was on the line this past Saturday (July 10) at TEK Fight 4 at Stade G. Tauziet in Meaux, France.

Advertisements

The world championship bout featured Tunisian-French Mohamed Galaoui up against Matej Trcka of Czech Republic. The pair went head to head during five rounds. In the end the verdict heard a unanimous decision in favor of the local fighter, who lifted the belt.

Earlier in his career Galaoui held titles in other organizations, and has now claimed a prestigious WKN gold. In addition he secured the fourth win in a row.

The championship supervisor was Habib Bakir, representing World Kickboxing Network.

The rest of fight card saw a series of bouts with local and international competitors.

TEK Fight 4 in Meaux was held shoulder to shoulder with VBS 3 in Villejuif, making it two World Kickboxing Network championship events produced in one day in France on July 10.

WKN World super lightweight kickboxing title
Mohamed Galaoui (Tunisia / France) def. Matej Trcka (Czech) by unanimous decision

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
KickboxingLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097