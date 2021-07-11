Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Search
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
UFC

Tai Tuivasa knocks out Greg Hardy at UFC 264 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Greg Hardy vs Tai Tuivasa
Greg Hardy vs Tai Tuivasa | Twitter/UFCEspanon

Australian Tai Tuivasa came out on top when he faced American Greg Hardy at UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 10 (July 11 AEST). The scheduled for three rounds heavyweight bout didn’t go the distance.

Advertisements

During the exchange early on the second minute, Tuivasa clipped Hardy with left hand and dropped him to the canvas. He immediately followed it up with a hammer fist and delivered a few more punches. Referee jumped in, covering Hardy, and waved the fight off.

The contest was officially stopped at 1 minute and 7 seconds into the first round.

Check out the video of finish below.

Tuivasa celebrates victory

Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan and Jon Anik react to Tuivasa’s KO of Hardy.

Tai Tuivasa scores the third straight victory and updates his record to 12-3. Greg Hardy drops to 7-4, 1 NC and sufferers the second defeat in a row.

Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $89.98.

Get the full UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 results and updates.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Latest NewsMMAResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097