Tai Tuivasa knocks out Greg Hardy at UFC 264 (video)

Australian Tai Tuivasa came out on top when he faced American Greg Hardy at UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 10 (July 11 AEST). The scheduled for three rounds heavyweight bout didn’t go the distance.

During the exchange early on the second minute, Tuivasa clipped Hardy with left hand and dropped him to the canvas. He immediately followed it up with a hammer fist and delivered a few more punches. Referee jumped in, covering Hardy, and waved the fight off.

The contest was officially stopped at 1 minute and 7 seconds into the first round.

Check out the video of finish below.

Tuivasa celebrates victory

Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan and Jon Anik react to Tuivasa’s KO of Hardy.

Tai Tuivasa scores the third straight victory and updates his record to 12-3. Greg Hardy drops to 7-4, 1 NC and sufferers the second defeat in a row.

