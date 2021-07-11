Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 full fight video highlights

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier squared off for the third time, headlining UFC 264 live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena on July 10 (July 11 AEST). The contest featured former featherweight and lightweight champion up against former interim 155-pound titleholder in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.

The contest didn’t go the distance. After delivering several leg kicks, McGregor seemed to be in control for some time, when he had Poirier’s neck locked in, with one could anticipate a guillotine choke to follow.

Poirier, however, managed to get out off the danger spot, and was then on top dominating McGregor with punches and elbows. McGregor, meanwhile, was also striking with downward elbows trying to cause damage.

On the last seconds of the opening round the pair got back on their feet. McGregor threw front kick and then went forward with left hand. In that same moment he got his left leg injured (perhaps broken), as well as received a counter strike from Poirier, and feel back.

The latter jumped back on him, pinned him down and starting unloading punches, all way until the horn. Seeing that McGregor was unable to get back up, referee Herb Dean The referee called in the doctor. The fight was officially stopped after the first round, with a TKO win going in favor of Poirier.

You can watch Poirier vs McGregor 3 full fight video highlights below.

Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3 full fight video highlights

Conor McGregor Ringwalk.

Dustin Poirier walkout.

McGregor cage walk.

It’s time.

Round 1.

#UFC264

The infamous leg "cheque". Look how Poirier points at McGregor's ankle. pic.twitter.com/xLNFwySshj — JMR (@RJnx_) July 11, 2021

HEAVY ground and pound by the Diamond ?#UFC264 pic.twitter.com/MlDAiNKKtW — UFC (@ufc) July 11, 2021

McGregor injured.

THE TRILOGY ENDS IN HEARTBREAK. Poirier writes the final chapter as the fight is called after the first! #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/V8bl8ubvV6 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 11, 2021

Verdict.

We expected something crazy, but nobody could have predicted THIS. ? @DustinPoirier settles the trilogy, but the story may not be over yet! #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/HMUY1K5rNC — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 11, 2021

Dustin Poirier post-fight interview.

Conor McGregor post-fight interview.

McGregor taken out on a stretcher.

Conor McGregor was taken out on a stretcher after suffering a leg injury at #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/eQe9fa09YJ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 11, 2021

With the win Dustin Poirier updates his record to 26-6, 1 NC. He also secures the third win in a row.

Conor McGregor drops to 22-6 and suffers the second defeat in a row. His most recent win goes back to to January 2020, when he stopped Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds.

