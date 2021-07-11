Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
UFC

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 full fight video highlights

Newswire
UFC 264 Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor
Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor in their third fight at UFC 264 | Twitter/ESPNMMA

UFC 264: McGregor suffers leg injury, Poirier takes the win by TKO

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier squared off for the third time, headlining UFC 264 live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena on July 10 (July 11 AEST). The contest featured former featherweight and lightweight champion up against former interim 155-pound titleholder in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.

The contest didn’t go the distance. After delivering several leg kicks, McGregor seemed to be in control for some time, when he had Poirier’s neck locked in, with one could anticipate a guillotine choke to follow.

Poirier, however, managed to get out off the danger spot, and was then on top dominating McGregor with punches and elbows. McGregor, meanwhile, was also striking with downward elbows trying to cause damage.

On the last seconds of the opening round the pair got back on their feet. McGregor threw front kick and then went forward with left hand. In that same moment he got his left leg injured (perhaps broken), as well as received a counter strike from Poirier, and feel back.

The latter jumped back on him, pinned him down and starting unloading punches, all way until the horn. Seeing that McGregor was unable to get back up, referee Herb Dean The referee called in the doctor. The fight was officially stopped after the first round, with a TKO win going in favor of Poirier.

You can watch Poirier vs McGregor 3 full fight video highlights below.

Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3 full fight video highlights

Conor McGregor Ringwalk.

Dustin Poirier walkout.

McGregor cage walk.

It’s time.

Round 1.

McGregor injured.

Verdict.

Dustin Poirier post-fight interview.

Conor McGregor post-fight interview.

McGregor taken out on a stretcher.

With the win Dustin Poirier updates his record to 26-6, 1 NC. He also secures the third win in a row.

Conor McGregor drops to 22-6 and suffers the second defeat in a row. His most recent win goes back to to January 2020, when he stopped Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds.

Get the full UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 results and updates.

