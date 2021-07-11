UFC 264 results, live updates, stream, McGregor vs Poirier 3, main event, full fight card

UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday July 10, which makes it Sunday July 11 in Australia. The fight card comprises thirteen bouts in total with a highly anticipated trilogy fight in the main event.

Advertisements

Former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor goes up against former interim 155-pound champion Dustin Poirier. The pair squares off for the third time, following their rematch in January, when Poirier secured the win by knockout in the second round to take the revenge. McGregor won their first fight in September 2014 by TKO in Round 1.

In the co-main event Gilbert Burns takes on fellow-former welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson. Also on the main card Tai Tuivasa meets Greg Hardy at heavyweight, Irene Aldana faces Yana Kunitskaya at 139.5-pound catchweight, and Sean O’Malley battles Kris Moutinho at bantamweight. The full UFC 264 fight card can be found below.

UFC 264 live stream, start time, how to watch, US, Australia

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early preliminary card commencing at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. Live stream is available on ESPN+.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 live stream on Kayo PPV. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST. The preliminary card airs live on ESPN on Kayo at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST. The early preliminary card live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass, starting at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST.

Stay tuned with UFC 264 live results and updates below.

Advertisements

To refresh click here.

UFC 264 results

Ilia Topuria def. Ryan Hall by KO (punches, R1 at 4:47) | Watch knockout

Dricus du Plessis def. Trevin Giles by TKO (punches, R2 at 2:41)

Jennifer Maia def. Jessica Eye by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)

Brad Tavares def. Omari Akhmedov by split decision (28–29, 29–28, 29–28)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov def. Jerome Rivera by submission (guillotine choke, R1 at 2:02)

UFC 264 live updates

Here is what’s happening in Price vs Pereira fight.

Up next is a welterweight battle between Niko Price and Michel Pereira.

Check the video below, as Topuria knocks out Hall.

Ilia Topuria extends his undefeated streak to 11-0 with the first round KO of Ryan Hall.

Moving on with featherweights, as Ryan Hall faces off Ilia Topuria.

The first fight on the preliminary card doesn’t go the full distance. Dricus du Plessis claims the win against Trevin Giles via second-round TKO with punches.

Check it out below.

Kicking off the preliminary card Trevin Giles meets Dricus du Plessis at middleweight.

Jennifer Maia secures a unanimous decision against Jessica Eye. With the win she rebounds from the defeat suffered in her previous bout against Valentina Shevchenko and updates her record to 19-7-1. Eye suffers the third defeat in a row and drops to 15-10, 1 NC.

The scores were: 29–28, 29–28, 30–27.

Culminating the early preliminary card Jennifer Maia meets Jessica Eye at flyweight.

Maia is coming off the defeat by unanimous decision against reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko. Fellow-former title challenger, Eye lost two of her previous bouts, most recently against Joanne Calderwood also by UD.

Middleweights Omari Akhmedov and Brad Tavares went head to head during three rounds. The latter took the win by split decision.

Akhmedov vs Tavares is unfolding.

Up next is a middleweight battle between Omari Akhmedov and Brad Tavares. Both are coming out off a victory and looking to extend their win streak.

The first fight doesn’t go the distance. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (13-5) submits Jerome Rivera (10-6) in the first round to secure his first win inside the UFC Octagon. River suffers the fourth defeat in a row.

Check out the video of finish below.

Let’s go. First up, Zhalgas Zhumagulov meets Jerome Rivera at flyweight.

Poirier vs McGregor. Two fights in history. One to go.

Relive the history of @TheNotoriousMMA and @DustinPoirier’s rivalry before their trilogy sees its final installment tonight at #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/TUc3EjR02i — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 10, 2021

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV hosts UFC 264. This is the first UFC show at this venue, full of crowd, since pandemic started.

T-Mobile Arena accommodates UFC 264 | Twitter/UFC

Here is a warm welcome from the UFC color commentator Jon Anik.

Flyweight battle between Zhalgas Zhumagulov and Jerome Rivera is now expected to kick off the action.

The scheduled UFC264 fight between middleweights Hu Yaozong (3-2) and Alen Amedovski (8-2) has been cancelled, reportedly due to COVID-19 protocol issues to the latter’s camp. The card now proceeds with 12 bouts.

In case you missed it, check out the full fight video featuring McGregor and Poirier in their rematch this past January, when the latter claimed the revenge via second-round KO.

Dustin Poirier dominates Conor McGregor | Pic: Twitter/UFC

In addition, check out the full fight video of their first fight in September 2014, when McGregor stopped Poirier in the first round.

Conor McGregor dominates Dustin Poirier | Facebook/UFCBrasil

While we are waiting for the show to kickoff, check out the final faceoff between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, as they came face to face at the ceremonial weigh-in a day before the showdown.

Dustin Porieir and Conor McGregor faceoff at the #UFC264 ceremonial weigh-ins.



The next time they come face to face is tomorrow, inside the Octagon.



One sleep.



? via @UFC



?? https://t.co/Rqhu3GHGV6pic.twitter.com/ulvBDy6SAZ — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) July 10, 2021

UFC 264 fight card comprises thirteen bouts in total. The five-fight main card airs live on pay-per-view, following eight preliminary bouts. Check out the complete lineup below.

UFC 264 fight card | Twitter/UFC_AUSNZ

UFC 264 fight card

Main Card

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy

Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho

Preliminary card

Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin

Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira

Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria

Dricus du Plessis vs. Trevin Giles

Early preliminary card

Jessica Eye vs. Jennifer Maia

Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera

Alen Amedovski vs. Hu Yaozong