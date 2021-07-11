Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
UFC

UFC 264 results: Dricus du Plessis blocks elbow and hooks, TKO’s Trevin Giles with punches (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 264 Dricus du Plessis dominates Trevin Giles
UFC 264: Dricus du Plessis delivers big right in his bout against Trevin Giles | Twitter/ESPNMMA

UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3

Dricus du Plessis secured his second win inside the Octagon when he faced Trevin Giles at UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 10 (July 11 AEST). The pair squared off in the scheduled for three rounds middleweight battle, kicking off the preliminary portion of the card.

The contest didn’t go the full distance. After defending against Giles’ right elbow and a pair of hooks in Round 2, du Plessis countered with one-two combination, delivering a big straight right.

Dropping his opponent to the canvas, he finished the job with several big punches, and that was it. The referee called it a day at 1 minute and 41 seconds into the second round.

Check out the video below.

Dricus du Plessis TKO’s Trevin Giles

With the win Dricus du Plessis updates his record to 16-2 and secures the fourth win in a row. Trevin Giles drops to 14-3, which snaps his three-win streak.

Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $89.98.

Get the full UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 results and updates.

