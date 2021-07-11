Watch UFC 264 McGregor vs Poirier live stream

UFC

UFC 264 video: Ilia Topuria catches spinning back kick, KO’s Ryan Hall

Parviz Iskenderov
Ilia Topuria knocks out Ryan Hall at UFC 264
Ilia Topuria knocks out Ryan Hall at UFC 264 | Twitter/ESPNMMA

UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3

German featherweight Ilia Topuria extended his undefeated streak when he faced American Ryan Hall at UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 10 (July 11 AEST). The pair squared off in the preliminary card bout, that didn’t go the distance.

The lights went off on the last minute of the opening round. Topuria found an opening after Hall’s attempt to deliver a spinning back kick.

He blocked and caught Hall’s leg, dropped him to the canvas, and started delivering a flurry of punches and hammer fists. The referee push him off, stopping the fight at the official time of 4 minutes and 47 seconds.

Check out the video of finish below.

Ilia Topuria knocks out Ryan Hall

With the win Ilia Topuria remainds undefeated and updates his record to 11-0. Ryan Hall drops to 8-2, which snaps his eight-win streak.

Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $89.98.

Get the full UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 results and updates.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.



