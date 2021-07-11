Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
UFC

UFC 264 results: Sean O’Malley dominates and TKO’s Kris Moutinho in Round 3 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Sean O'Malley vs Kris Moutinho
Sean O'Malley vs Kris Moutinho | Twitter/UFC_AUSNZ

Sean O’Malley put on striking masterclass when he faced the promotional newcomer Kris Moutinho at UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 10 (July 11 AEST). The pair squared off in the scheduled for three rounds bantamweight battle, that didn’t go a full distance.

While O’Malley dominated Moutinho over the course of the fight, the latter showed heart and desire to fight back. However, after seeing enough of punishment taken by Moutinho, the referee called it a day at 4 minutes and 33 seconds.

Check out some of the fight highlights below.

O’Malley takes the win by TKO

With the win Sean O’Malley updates his record to 14-1, and secures the second win in a row. Kris Moutinho, who took the fight on a short notice, after Louis Smolka withdrew due to an undisclosed injury, drops to 9-5, which snaps his two-win streak.

Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $89.98.

Get the full UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 results and updates.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

More
Latest NewsMMAResultsUFC

