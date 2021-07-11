UFC 264 results: Sean O’Malley dominates and TKO’s Kris Moutinho in Round 3 (video)

Sean O’Malley put on striking masterclass when he faced the promotional newcomer Kris Moutinho at UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 10 (July 11 AEST). The pair squared off in the scheduled for three rounds bantamweight battle, that didn’t go a full distance.

Advertisements

While O’Malley dominated Moutinho over the course of the fight, the latter showed heart and desire to fight back. However, after seeing enough of punishment taken by Moutinho, the referee called it a day at 4 minutes and 33 seconds.

Check out some of the fight highlights below.

O’Malley takes the win by TKO

With the win Sean O’Malley updates his record to 14-1, and secures the second win in a row. Kris Moutinho, who took the fight on a short notice, after Louis Smolka withdrew due to an undisclosed injury, drops to 9-5, which snaps his two-win streak.

Get the full UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 results and updates.