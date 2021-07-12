Charlo vs Castano tickets, venue, live stream, undercard

Unified WBC, WBA and IBF super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo and WBO 154-pound titleholder Brian Castano battle it out for the undisputed title on Saturday, July 17. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlined the PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime from AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX.

Representative of the country-host Jermell Charlo (34-1, 18 KOs) was last in action in September 2020, when he KO’d Jeison Rosario in the eighth round to retain his WBC title and add WBA and IBF belts to his collection. Prior to that he took the revenge against Tony Harrison via eleventh-round TKO and KO’d Jorge Costa in Round 3.

Unbeaten champion from Argentina (17-0-1, 12 KOs) last fought in February, when he scored a unanimous decision against Patrick Teixeira to earn WBO strap. Before that he defeated Wale Omotoso via fifth-round RTD and fought to a split draw with Erislandy Lara.

Charlo vs Castano tickets

Charlo vs Castano fight location

Charlo vs Castano location is AT&T Stadium Center in San Antonio, TX. Doors open at 5 pm CT. First fight starts at 5:30 pm CT.

Charlo vs Castano live stream, date and time

Boxing fans can watch Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano live stream on Showtime. The date is Saturday, July 17. The time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Charlo vs Castano undercard

In Charlo vs Castano co-feature, Rolando Romero defends his interim WBA lightweight title against Anthony Yigit, who replaces originally announced Austin Dulay. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Undefeated Romero (13-0, 11 KOs) is coming off the win via seventh-round TKO against Avery Sparrow. Yigit 24-1-1 (8 KOs) (24-1-1, 8 KOs) won his previous bout by points after eight rounds against Siar Ozgul.

Among other undercard bouts, Amilcar Vidal battles it out against Immanuwel Aleem in a ten-rounder at middleweight.

In his previous outing unbeaten Vidal (12-0, 11 KOs) stopped Edward Jeramie Ortiz in the second round. Aleem (18-2-2, 11 KO) lost his previous bout by majority decision against Ronald Ellis.

Charlo vs Castano fight card

The current Charlo vs Castano fight card looks as the following:

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano, 12 rounds, super welterweight – undisputed super welterweight title, Charlo’s WBC, WBA and IBF titles, Castano’s WBO title

Rolando Romero vs. Anthony Yigit, 12 rounds, lightweight – Romero’s interim WBA lightweight champion

Amilcar Vidal vs. Immanuwel Aleem, 10 rounds, middleweight