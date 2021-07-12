Pacquiao vs Spence press conference video

Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao and unified WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr square off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday August 21, which makes it Sunday August 22 in the UK and Australia. The pair meets in the scheduled for twelve rounds matchup, headlining the fight card live on FOX PPV.

The kickoff Pacquiao vs Spence press conference was held earlier today. Check out the video up top.