UFC Vegas 31 fight card, Makhachev vs Moises

UFC Vegas 31 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday July 17, which makes it Sunday July 18 in the UK and Australia. The main event is a five-round lightweight bout between Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moises.

Makhachev (19-1) was in action in March at UFC 259, when he submitted Drew Dober in the third round, and secured his seventh win in a row. Prior to that he scored a pair of unanimous decision against Davi Ramos and Arman Tsarukyan.

Moises (15-4) is riding the three-win streak. In his previous bout in February he scored a unanimous decision against Alexander Hernandez. Before that he similary defeated Bobby Green and submitted Michael Johnson in Round 2.

The co-main event is a women’s MMA battle between Marion Reneau and Miesha Tate.

Reneau (9-7) lost four of her previous outings, most recently by unanimous decision against Macy Chiasson in March. Her most recent win goes back to February 2018, when she submitted Sara McMann in the second round.

Former UFC 135-pound champion Tate (18-7) steps inside the Octagon for the first time in four and a half years. In her last fight in November 2016, she dropped a unanimous decision against Raquel Pennington and suffered the second defeat in a row. In July and March the same year, respectively, she was submitted in the first round by Amanda Nunes, who claimed the belt, and earned the UFC gold via fifth-round submission, when she dethroned Holly Holm.

The full UFC Vegas 31 fight card can be found below.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 31: Makhachev vs Moises live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the fight card is available on ESPN on Kayo.

UFC Vegas 31 fight card

Main Card

Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises

Marion Reneau vs. Miesha Tate

Jeremy Stephens vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Rodolfo Viera vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Gabriel Benitez vs. Billy Quarantillo

Preliminary card

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Preston Parsons

Amanda Lemos vs. Montserrat Ruiz

Khalid Taha vs. Sergey Morozov

Miles Johns vs. Anderson dos Santos

Francisco Figueiredo vs. Malcolm Gordon

Alan Baudot vs. Rodrigo Nascimento