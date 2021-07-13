Bellator 262 fight card, how to watch, schedule, time, tickets, Velasquez vs Kielholtz

Bellator 262: Velasquez vs Kielholtz airs live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, July 16. MMA event features a series of bouts with the women’s flyweight title contested in the headliner of the show. The full fight card has been now finalized.

In the main event undefeated Juliana Velasquez (11-0) puts her flyweight MMA title on the line, when she faces off kickboxing champion Denise Kielholtz (6-2). The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

The co-main event is a three-round heavyweight battle between No.5-ranked Tyrell Fortune (10-1, 1 NC) and No.7 ranked Matt Mitrione (13-8, 1 NC). The full Bellator 262 fight card can be found below.

Bellator 262 tickets

Bellator 262 tickets to witness all the action at Mohegan Sun Arena are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Bellator 262 live stream

MMA fans can watch Bellator 262: Velasquez vs Kielholtz live stream on Showtime. The main card start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The preliminary card airs live stream on Bellator MMA and Showtime Sports channels on YouTube, and on Pluto TV. The start tims is scheduled for 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

Bellator 262 fight card

The finalized Bellator 262 lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Juliana Velasquez vs. Denise Kielholtz – Velasquez’s flyweight title

Tyrell Fortune vs. Matt Mitrione

Matheus Mattos vs. Cee Jay Hamilton

Arlene Blencowe vs. Dayana Silva

Johnny Eblen vs. Travis Davis

Preliminary Card

Ronny Markes vs. Said Sowma

Cody Law vs. Theodore Macuka

Roman Faraldo vs. John Ramirez

Diana Avsaragova vs. Gabriella Gulfin

Johnny Soto vs. Adil Benjilany

Charlie Campbell vs. Nicholas Giulietti