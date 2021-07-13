Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Search
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
MMA

Bellator 262 fight card, how to watch, schedule, time, tickets, Velasquez vs Kielholtz

Newswire
Bellator 262: Velasquez vs Kielholtz
Bellator 262: Velasquez vs Kielholtz

Juliana Velasquez defends flyweight title against Denise Kielholtz

Bellator 262: Velasquez vs Kielholtz airs live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, July 16. MMA event features a series of bouts with the women’s flyweight title contested in the headliner of the show. The full fight card has been  now finalized.

Advertisements

In the main event undefeated Juliana Velasquez (11-0) puts her flyweight MMA title on the line, when she faces off kickboxing champion Denise Kielholtz (6-2). The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

The co-main event is a three-round heavyweight battle between No.5-ranked Tyrell Fortune (10-1, 1 NC) and No.7 ranked Matt Mitrione (13-8, 1 NC). The full Bellator 262 fight card can be found below.

Bellator 262 tickets

Bellator 262 tickets to witness all the action at Mohegan Sun Arena are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Bellator 262 live stream

MMA fans can watch Bellator 262: Velasquez vs Kielholtz live stream on Showtime. The main card start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The preliminary card airs live stream on Bellator MMA and Showtime Sports channels on YouTube, and on Pluto TV. The start tims is scheduled for 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

Bellator 262 fight card

The finalized Bellator 262 lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Juliana Velasquez vs. Denise Kielholtz – Velasquez’s flyweight title
  • Tyrell Fortune vs. Matt Mitrione
  • Matheus Mattos vs. Cee Jay Hamilton
  • Arlene Blencowe vs. Dayana Silva
  • Johnny Eblen vs. Travis Davis

Preliminary Card

  • Ronny Markes vs. Said Sowma
  • Cody Law vs. Theodore Macuka
  • Roman Faraldo vs. John Ramirez
  • Diana Avsaragova vs. Gabriella Gulfin
  • Johnny Soto vs. Adil Benjilany
  • Charlie Campbell vs. Nicholas Giulietti
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Latest NewsMMA

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097