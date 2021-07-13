Paul vs Woodley press conference live stream video

Jake Paul continues boxing career, as he goes up against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The pair battles it out live on pay-per-view on Showtime from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday August 29, which makes it Monday August 30 in the UK and Australia.

The athletes will come face to face at the kick off press conference taking place at The Novo in Los Angeles. Live stream start time is scheduled for Tuesday, July 13 at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT in the US and 9 pm in the UK, and Wednesday, July 14 at 6 am AEST in Australia. Video is available up top.

