Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Search
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream
Boxing

David Benavidez faces Jose Uzcategui on Aug 28 in Phoenix, tickets

Parviz Iskenderov
David Benavidez
David Benavidez | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Benavidez vs Uzcategui tops PBC boxing card live on Showtime

David Benavidez and Jose Uzcategui square off at Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday, August 28, which makes it Sunday August 30 in the UK and Australia. The contest features unbeaten two-time super middleweight champion up against former champion in the scheduled for twelve rounds WBC 168-pound title eliminator.

Advertisements

Boxing fans can watch Benavidez vs Uzcategui live stream on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT in the US, 3 am BST in the UK and 12 pm AEST in Australia.

Benavidez vs Uzcategui tickets

Benavidez vs Uzcategui tickets to witness all the action at Phoenix Suns Arena go on sale Thursday, July 15 at 12 pm PT. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Phoenix-native Benavidez (24-0, 21 KOs) was in action in March, when he stopped Ronald Ellis in the eleventh round. Prior to that he defeated Roamer Alexis Angulo via tenth-round RTD and TKO’d Anthony Dirrell in Round 9.

Former IBF super middleweight champion from Venezuela, Jose Uzcategui (31-4, 26 KOs) last fought in June, when he KO’d Jaime Hernandez in the second round. Before that he TKO’d Josue Obando in Round 8.

The list of bouts featured on the Benavidez vs Uzcategui undercard is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Benavidez vs Uzcategui fight card

David Benavidez vs. Jose Uzcategui, 12 rounds, super middleweight – WBC super middleweight title eliminator

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Watch BKFC 19 VanZant vs Ostovich live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097