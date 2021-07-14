David Benavidez faces Jose Uzcategui on Aug 28 in Phoenix, tickets

David Benavidez and Jose Uzcategui square off at Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday, August 28, which makes it Sunday August 30 in the UK and Australia. The contest features unbeaten two-time super middleweight champion up against former champion in the scheduled for twelve rounds WBC 168-pound title eliminator.

Boxing fans can watch Benavidez vs Uzcategui live stream on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT in the US, 3 am BST in the UK and 12 pm AEST in Australia.

Benavidez vs Uzcategui tickets

Benavidez vs Uzcategui tickets to witness all the action at Phoenix Suns Arena go on sale Thursday, July 15 at 12 pm PT. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Phoenix-native Benavidez (24-0, 21 KOs) was in action in March, when he stopped Ronald Ellis in the eleventh round. Prior to that he defeated Roamer Alexis Angulo via tenth-round RTD and TKO’d Anthony Dirrell in Round 9.

Former IBF super middleweight champion from Venezuela, Jose Uzcategui (31-4, 26 KOs) last fought in June, when he KO’d Jaime Hernandez in the second round. Before that he TKO’d Josue Obando in Round 8.

The list of bouts featured on the Benavidez vs Uzcategui undercard is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Benavidez vs Uzcategui fight card

David Benavidez vs. Jose Uzcategui, 12 rounds, super middleweight – WBC super middleweight title eliminator