Charlo vs Castano undercard: Bakhram Murtazaliev faces Khiary Gray, plus more

Unbeaten super welterweight contender Bakhram Murtazaliev and unbeaten prospects Pablo Rubio Jr. and Amed Medina will compete in separate attractions that highlight the non-televised Charlo vs Castano undercard lineup this Saturday, July 17 from AT&T Center in San Antonio in a Premier Boxing Champions event (get tickets).

Originally from Russia and now fighting out of Oxnard, California, Murtazaliev (18-0, 14 KOs) has risen up the rankings since turning pro in 2014. The 28-year-old first debuted in the U.S. in 2016, scoring victories over then unbeaten fighters Botirsher Obidov and Alex Duarte within his first year stateside. After earning three wins in 2019, Murtazaliev stopped veteran Manny Woods in his last outing in September 2020.

He will be opposed by Worcester, Massachusetts’ Gray (16-5, 12 KOs), who was unbeaten in his first 13 fights after turning pro in 2014. Most recently, Gray dropped a March 2019 contest against veteran contender Gary O’Sullivan.

Among other undercard bouts, the Los Angeles-native Rubio Jr. (12-0, 4 KOs) faces Bryan, Texas native Eric Manríquez (7-11-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-round super welterweight duel, plus the 18-year-old featherweight Medina (2-0, 2 KOs) battles South Carolina’s Reginald Hinson (1-0) in a four-round fight.

The non-televised action will also see Rio, Texas-born heavyweight Robert Zavala Jr. (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-round bout against San Antonio’s Levi West and Victoria, Texas-native Xavier Núñez (1-0, 1 KO) stepping into the ring for a four-round attraction.

Charlo vs Castano live on Showtime

Boxing fans can watch Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano for undisputed super welterweight title live stream on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

In the co-main event, Interim WBA Lightweight Champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero will now take on 135-pound contender Anthony Yigit. Yigit replaces Austin Dulay, who was originally scheduled to face Romero, but was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Rounding out the televised attractions, unbeaten middleweight Amilcar Vidal matches up against veteran contender Immanuwel Aleem in a 10-round bout that opens the telecast.

The full Charlo vs Castano fight card can be found below.

Charlo vs Castano fight card

Main Card

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano, 12 rounds, super welterweight – undisputed super welterweight title, Charlo’s WBC, WBA and IBF titles, Castano’s WBO title

Rolando Romero vs. Anthony Yigit, 12 rounds, lightweight – Romero’s interim WBA lightweight champion

Amilcar Vidal vs. Immanuwel Aleem, 10 rounds, middleweight

Undercard (non-televised)

Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Khiary Gray, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Pablo Rubio Jr vs. Eric Manriquez, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Amed Medina vs. Reginald Hinson, 4 rounds, featherweight

Roberto Zavala Jr vs. Levi James West, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Xavier Nunez vs. David Alfaro, 4 rounds, featherweight