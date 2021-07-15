Jermell Charlo: It’s a big thing to be able to help inspire kids

Unified super welterweight world champion Jermell Charlo visited the Boys and Girls Club of San Antonio on Wednesday. He offered words of inspiration and gifting tickets to kids in attendance for his undisputed 154-pound championship fight against Brian Castano.

Charlo and Castano square off this Saturday, July 17 at AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX. Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on Showtime.

Charlo, a Houston-native, related his experiences growing up to those of the children he met with Wednesday, before inviting them to Saturday’s fight. He was joined by the wildly popular San Antonio Spurs mascot “The Coyote,” thrilling the more than 25 kids in attendance.

Popular San Antonio Spurs mascot “The Coyote” with Jermell Charlo | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

The WBC, WBA and IBF champion Charlo made sure to stress the importance of giving back on Wednesday, as he prepares to face the WBO champion Castaño in the first undisputed championship fight at 154-pounds in the four-belt era. The highly anticipated showdown adds to the long history of memorable championship battles to take place in San Antonio.

Charlo was also joined at the event by the Boys and Girls Club of San Antonio CEO Andre Ginnane, who addressed the kids before Charlo and thanked him for taking time out from his fight week to give back.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio has a 81 year history serving at-risk youth in the communities that we serve around Bexar County,” said Ginnane. “Years ago, we had boxing rings in two of our Clubhouses, Eastside and Calderone. Boxing was one of the activities we were known for. Since that time we have shifted our focus and introduced several other sports, including flag football, swimming, basketball, and baseball. Additionally, the programs we offer focus on education, character development, and living a healthy lifestyle.”

“We are thrilled Jermell Charlo came to visit us, and inspire our Club Kids to keep striving to be the best they can be!”

Jermell Charlo: It’s great to see kids who want to be inspired and do more for themselves

“It’s super important to come out here for the children. I was once in their shoes. These kids come from a lot of different backgrounds and I’m here to inspire them to keep going for their dreams.”

“Once I started going to the boxing gym, I was able to meet people like Evander Holyfield, which was really inspiring for me and helped me get to where I am today.”

Jermell Charlo with the kids at the Boys and Girls Club of San Antonio | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

“It’s a big thing to be able to help inspire kids to stay off the streets or inspire them to want to work harder. I hope that they just continue to try to become someone.”

“You could see the happiness inside their hearts that they’re going to be at the fights Saturday. That’s what it’s all about. You never know, going to a live event like Saturday could inspire one of them to become a boxer and feed their family that way.”

“It’s a beautiful thing to be here with the children and see the smiles on their faces. We’ve been through so much the last year, so it’s great to see kids who want to be inspired and do more for themselves.”

