Charlo vs Castano final pre-fight press conference video live stream

Unified WBC, WBA and IBF super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo and WBO 154-pound titleholder Brian Castano battle it out for the undisputed title live on Showtime from AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, July 17, which makes it Sunday, July 18 in the UK and Australia.

The final pre-fight press conference is held two days ahead of the showdown inside the squared circle. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US, 7 pm BST in the UK and 4 am AEST in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

