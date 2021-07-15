WWE Money in the Bank 2021 matches, tickets, date, time, live stream in Australia

Pro Wrestling event “WWE Money in the Bank 2021” takes place at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX on Sunday July 18, which makes it Monday July 19 in Australia.

Advertisements

The match card live on pay-per-view features showdowns with superstars from WWE Raw and SmackDown as they compete for sports-entertainment’s most coveted contract by climbing the corporate ladder in a literal race to the rooftop.

WWE Money in the Bank 2021 tickets

WWE Money in the Bank 2021 tickets to witness all the action at Dickies Arena on Sunday, July 18 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2021 in Australia

Pro Wrestling fans in Australia can watch WWE Money in the Bank 2021 live stream on Kayo. The date is Monday, July 19. The start time is scheduled for 10 am AEST.

The list of WWE Money in the Bank 2021 matches can be found below.

WWE Money in the Bank 2021 match card

Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Riddle vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. King Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins – Money in the Bank ladder match for a world championship match contract

Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya vs. TBD – Money in the Bank ladder match for a women’s championship match contract

Bobby Lashley (c) (with MVP) vs. Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) – Singles match for the WWE Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair – Singles match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Edge – Singles match for the WWE Universal Championship

AJ Styles and Omos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) – Tag Team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship